Published: 10:26 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 10:40 AM March 15, 2021

An 18th century Norfolk mansion is offering a two-night stay to live the life of the characters from the TV period drama Bridgerton.

Inglethorpe Hall, Ingoldisthorpe, near King's Lynn, is offering an experience which includes your own ball with live music, entertainment, food and drink and even gowns and tuxedos.

You also get to ride in style like the Bridgertons in a horse-drawn carriage as well as have your own lady's maid to help you get ready, a private chef, a picnic in the grounds and even a Lady Whistledown-style newsletter.

Sabrina Thorpe, manager at Inglethorpe Hall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

In fact one of the only things missing from the special staycation is a visit from the handsome suitor Simon Basst who set hearts racing in the TV series.

Live the Bridgerton lifestyle at Inglethorpe Hall. - Credit: Olivers Travels

But the luxury period-style break is probably only for those with the sort of money like some of the well-to-do Bridgerton characters. A two night stay is priced from £1,750 per person based on six people sharing.

A scene from the TV series Bridgerton. - Credit: Netflix

Marina Norwell, spokeswoman for London-based Olivers Travels, which created the break, said: "If you binge-watched Bridgerton on Netflix the moment it came out, the opulence, the fashion, the drama, and the promise of escapism to a world full of glamorous balls and beautiful people was too much to resist.

Inside Inglethorpe Hall. - Credit: Olivers Travels

"We’ve brought the world of the Bridgertons and Featheringtons to life with our new and exclusive 'Bridgerton Experience.' It offers a unique opportunity to lap up some of the lavish experiences enjoyed by the characters of Netflix’s smash hit show."

Inglethorpe Hall - Credit: Olivers Travels

Sabrina Thorpe, general manager at Inglethorpe Hall, said: "Staying in the exquisite Inglethorpe Hall, guests will have sole use of the Grade II listed building which dates to the 1700s and is situated within 30 acres of private grounds."

The break also includes a casino night - much like that the ladies of Bridgerton enjoy, a flower arranging workshop, afternoon tea and the opportunity to relax with a range of classic literature provided in the property.

The hall is currently closed because of Covid restrictions. The Bridgerton Experience is, however, available to book now for breaks taking place when possible and in line with UK travel restrictions at the time of stay.

Inside Inglethorpe Hall. - Credit: Olivers Travels

Bridgerton-inspired opulence

Built in 1745, Inglethorpe Hall, privately owned, offers exceptional views across the Wash. It was restored over three years and is now available for holiday rentals, with guests taking over the entire property, as well as being a wedding venue.

Bridgerton, which aired on Netflix with eight episodes was based on novels set in Regency London when debutantes were presented at court. Following the Bridgerton family, the series focused on the relationship between eldest daughter Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor and the dashing Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page. Stormy scenes sent ratings soaring with 82m households tuning in, making it the most-watched series on Netflix.