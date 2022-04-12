News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Legal firm starts 2022 with completion of deals worth £299.5m

person

Derin Clark

Published: 4:23 PM April 12, 2022
Andy Harris, partner and head of CCB team at Howes Percival

Andy Harris, partner and head of CCB team at Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival

In just the first three months of this year, Howes Percival has completed 37 corporate, commercial and banking (CCB) deals worth £299.5m.

The legal firm, which has an office based in Norwich, revealed that its large number of deals is the result of ongoing high level merger and acquisitions, and financing and restructuring activity. 

Andy Harris, partner and head of the CCB team at Howes Percival, said: "We're reaping the rewards of a concerted focus on recruitment into the team and increasing our capacity. We've been able to promote some really good people, alongside bringing in top lawyers, who have decided to develop their career with us."

He added: "The sheer variety of the transactions has been very interesting - we've seen a lot of activity across all of our sector specialisms, with deals ranging in value from £50,000 to over £100m, and the depth and balance we now have at all levels in the team means we can always provide a cost-effective solution, whatever the deal size." 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

A house in Pound Lane, Norwich, is ablaze.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Shock as former leisure centre near Norwich destroyed by large fire

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed Holt Road, near Corputsy.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Police reopen road after cabinet fell from back of van

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
An adder on Hemsby Beach bit an eight-year-old boy on the finger on Tuesday.

Venomous snake attack leaves eight-year-old 'traumatised'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon