Legal firm starts 2022 with completion of deals worth £299.5m

In just the first three months of this year, Howes Percival has completed 37 corporate, commercial and banking (CCB) deals worth £299.5m.

The legal firm, which has an office based in Norwich, revealed that its large number of deals is the result of ongoing high level merger and acquisitions, and financing and restructuring activity.

Andy Harris, partner and head of the CCB team at Howes Percival, said: "We're reaping the rewards of a concerted focus on recruitment into the team and increasing our capacity. We've been able to promote some really good people, alongside bringing in top lawyers, who have decided to develop their career with us."

He added: "The sheer variety of the transactions has been very interesting - we've seen a lot of activity across all of our sector specialisms, with deals ranging in value from £50,000 to over £100m, and the depth and balance we now have at all levels in the team means we can always provide a cost-effective solution, whatever the deal size."