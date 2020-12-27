Which stores disappeared from the high street in 2020?
Thousands of jobs in Norfolk and Waveney were lost as big retailers closed stores amid Covid.
Here are some that did not make it:
Mothercare: The baby products chain, which had a store in Norwich's Riverside, was the year's first major casualty, shutting all 79 UK stores for good after 59 years. The firm underwent a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring in 2018, but tumbled into administration a year later. Mothercare still sells its products in the UK through Boots stores and has a franchise operation overseas.
Beales: The 139-year-old department store chain opened its doors for the final time in March. It had stores in Diss, Great Yarmouth as well as Lowestoft and Beccles in Suffolk. Beales went into administration at the start of the year.
Carphone Warehouse: In March, the technology retail giant closed all of its UK stores. The move hit 531 outlets, including nine across Norfolk, and almost 3,000 workers.
Cath Kidston: The retro-inspired retailer, which had a shop in Norwich, went into administration in April. The company closed all of its 60 UK stores, with the loss of 900 jobs, as the pandemic proved to be the final straw.
The group reopened its flagship store in London although it said it was an "experiential" shop to showcase products it will sell online.
TM Lewin: Formal menswear sales dived after the pandemic struck. The 122-year-old firm's 66 shops closed, including in Norwich's Chantry Place, with the loss nationwide of around 600 jobs.
Oasis and Warehouse: More than 1,800 jobs were lost after sister fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse said they would not reopen any of their stores in April.
The Oasis Warehouse group, which had 92 branches and 437 concessions at department stores, had been owned by failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing.
Nevertheless, the brands have had a new lease of life online after Boohoo bought them to sell through its website.
Who could be next? Debenhams is expected to cease trading for its final time in the new year, saying it will shut all its stores by March unless a rescue deal is secured.
