Owners of independent hair and beauty salons in Norwich were all smiles after hearing they may be able to reopen by April 12.

In Boris Johnson's new roadmap outlined to MPs in the House of Commons, the prime minister stated hairdressers and beauticians can hopefully open their doors again just after Easter.

A tousle-haired Mr Johnson even mentioned the reopening salons in his speech to the house - describing his 'relief', to laughter from MPs.

It comes as many in the hair and beauty industry have united in the Save Our Salons campaign for VAT to be cut to 5pc as with other businesses in lockdown.

Some have felt they were badly let down by the government with one salon owner in Norwich stating he felt it was 'letting us fail.'

Beth Wright, at Barry Alan hair salon, Pottergate, said: "We are very excited that we now have a date, and we are so hoping this won't change as we don't want to let our clients down by changing their appointments again.

"We continue to hope for the VAT cut and more help for our self-employed stylists."

Lauren Reeve, who runs Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, said: "I'm just happy we have a date, I didn't think we would be given one and I would much rather have to wait a bit longer to reopen than to open and then have to close again with another lockdown.

"It means we can plan ahead. There is only me in my salon so it really is one on one and I now can plan ahead and feel really excited."

Charlotte Croft, who runs Glambox Lashes, Tanning & Beauty, St Benedict's Street, said: "I'm very surprised and relieved and hope the road map goes to plan.

"It's definitely soon enough as we would rather everyone was kept safe rather than reopening too soon then head back into another lockdown."

But Deb Dominic, who runs Hairsmiths, Timber Hill, called for clarification on what the guidelines will be on reopening.

"There is unrest that the dates will be moved again. We can only focus on the positive though and hope we can move forward with this with motivation."