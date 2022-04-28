Grants of up to £25,000 available to help small businesses to develop

Christ Starkie of New Anglia LEP explains grants are available 'for companies to bring forward innovation projects' - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Small, local businesses can apply for a grant of between £1,000 and £25,000 to help with their research and development projects.

The Growth Through Innovation Fund, which is delivered by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) with the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Suffolk County Council, is available to SMEs in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, said: “We’re look for companies to bring forward innovation projects that will have a significant impact on their business.

"You can apply for a grant of up to 50pc of the total cost of your proposed project and our expert Business Growth Advisers will work with you and help you complete your application.

“Providing businesses with the support they need to grow is a critical part of the region’s economic strategy. We want to create more high-growth businesses, increase entrepreneurship, and help businesses take the decisions they need to be agile, innovative, productive and sustainable.”

Businesses can apply for a grant by contacting New Anglia Growth Hub on 0300 333 6536 or email info@newangliagrowthhub.co.uk.