New grants to help small business become more energy efficient

Net Zero Grants to help businesses in Norfolk to be more energy efficient - Credit: New Anglia Growth Hub

Norfolk firms can apply for grants of up to £25,000 which must be be spent on making the business more energy efficient.

The Road to Net Zero grants are available to small firms throughout the county to help fund projects that are designed to help them cut their carbon footprint.

The money, which can range from £1,000 to £25,000, must be used to contribute up to 75pc of the project.

Money from Net Zero Grants can be used to help Norfolk firms reduce their carbon emissions - Credit: New Anglia Growth Hub

Projects can include supporting improvements in energy efficiency, clean energy, supply chain engagement, behaviour change/education and reducing waste.

To be eligible, projects must be ready to proceed immediately and not dependent on planning or any other permissions. They must be completed in full by April 30 2022

Applications will be considered on a first come, first served basis.

Three types of grants are available - Net Zero Grants, Net Zero Consultancy and Net Zero Challenge.

To apply for the grants, businesses must be operating for at least 12 months and must have a maximum of 50 members of staff. The Consultancy grant is available to forms of any size or age.

The grants, launched by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), are part of a pilot project, funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund from HM Government.

A total of £720,000 of funding is available firms in Norfolk and Suffolk. Of this, £250,000 will be available as Net Zero Grants in Norfolk and £225,000 in Suffolk.

A further £50,000 Net Zero Consultancy grant is available in Norfolk and £45,000 in Suffolk. £100,000 is available as a Net Zero Challenge in Norfolk, while £50,0000 has been allocated to Suffolk.

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, said: “This is an exciting pilot project and we hope that it will help local firms start and continue their journeys to net zero.

“The pot of funding is limited, so we’re looking for projects which will really make an impact"

Projects that the money can be used for include energy efficient plan and machinery; insulation, replacement windows and doors to improve energy efficiency of buildings; solar panels; and further specialist consultancy.

Applications can be made by calling 0300 333 6536 or emailing info@newangliagrowthhub.co.uk.