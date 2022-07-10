Norfolk space port plan rockets big step forward

Professor Gerard Parr from the School of Computing Sciences at the UEA, learns about the universal payload module from Jean-Luc Leonetti, right, junior simulations engineer at the Gravitilab's open day. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The space industry is set to take off in Norfolk after plans to build a rocket launch pad in the North Sea progressed to a second stage.

Gravitilab is spearheading ambitions for the offshore 'space port' to make it easier to blast its rockets into the earth's outer atmosphere.

Although the concept still has obstacles to overcome, the firm's managing director, Mark Roberts said that "there is no particular reason why we should be nervous about it being a viable option".

Mark Roberts, Gravitilab managing director, speaks at Gravitilab's open day. - Credit: Archant

He added: "One of the biggest hurdles we have is around airspace, but we've started that process and got to stage two of what is a very long process.

"Stage one is really viability, if it's a completely lunatic idea they switch it off at a very early stage."

The exact location of the space port has yet to be decided, but the company revealed that it will be somewhere off the Norfolk coast.

At the moment, it has to launch its rockets off the coast of Scotland, but it says building a launch pad locally will help its work easier and more efficient, as well as attracting more firms within the space industry to the region.

The concept is being supported by local MPs, as well as New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which helps businesses gain government funding.

Gravitilab at the Scottow Enterprise Park. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Gravitilab, which is based at Scottow Enterprise Park near RAF Coltishall, provides innovative microgravity testing for companies that are looking to send objects, such as satellites, into orbit.

Its rockets feature 'payloads', which are containers where parts and materials can be placed - data is then collected as it leaves the earth's atmosphere and retrieved after its falls back down into the ocean.

This testing helps to ensure that when satellites are launched they are able to successfully orbit the planet.

One of the leading companies in its field, Gravitilab is the first in the world to re-use rockets that do not go into orbit.

Vibeesh Balajiy, left, control systems engineer, and Curtis Reed, electronic technician, with a unmanned ascent vehicle (UAV), and Louis, a microgravity research vehicle (MRV) at the Gravitilab open day. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Making space exploration more sustainable is one of the firm's key focuses and it is working on ground-break inventions, such as creating rocket fuel from beeswax, to make this possible.

It currently employs 20 people, but is expecting to double its workforce in the next 12 months.

Mr Roberts said: "If our expansion plans go really well I would say we will probably have 100 to 120 people working here within the next five years."

The company held an open day on Friday July 8, where top scientists and engineers within the aerospace sector came together with MPs to look at the work Gravitilab was doing and its future plans.

Commenting at the event, Broadland MP, Jerome Mayhew, described the company as "really exciting" and offering "high tech, high skilled, high paid scientific careers" in East Anglia.

MPs Duncan Baker, left, and Jerome Mayhew, taking a closer look at a universal payload module at the Gravitilab's open day. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

He added: "It's a pioneering company that has already demonstrated scientific excellence and applying it, not just to the local region, but to the national economy as well.

"What we're leading with here in Broadland and North Norfolk is a truly inspirational, scientific development that brings a lot of economic growth behind it."

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker was also at the event.

He said: "I think it's amazing for Norfolk because what we've got here is a really innovative company doing space exploration in the depths of North Norfolk.

"What that says it that it doesn't matter where you are in the country, you can have an incredible business like this, with cutting edge technology employing intelligent, young people, for really inspirational jobs.

"They could have chosen anywhere in the country, but they're here in North Norfolk and not enough people realise just what we are doing in our rural areas.

"So, I'm really inspired and really excited.

"That's why I talked about Gravitilab in Parliament, because people simply don't realise what we've got on our doorstep."