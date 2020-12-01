New wellbeing store to open in Norfolk town
- Credit: Archant
A new wellbeing store selling health foods, vitamins and supplements is set to open in a Norfolk town.
Grape Tree Health Foods has announced it will be opening its fourth Norfolk store on Dereham high street.
The business, which sells a range of natural whole foods and superfoods, already has stores in Norwich, Diss and Kings Lynn.
The shop will take over the former Bon Marche store on Wrights Walk which closed earlier this year.
Grape Tree was established in 2012 and currently has 118 stores in the UK.
You may also want to watch:
The news of the new store comes after shops including M&Co, Ponden Home Interiors, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill all began displaying closing down sale signs in its Dereham stores.
All the businesses, except for M&Co, are owned by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.
The move came after the group announced it was planning to appoint administrators – putting 21,000 jobs at risk.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim 'shattered'
- 2 Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
- 3 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
- 4 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk
- 5 Seafront flats plan set for go ahead
- 6 Open all hours? Retailers say no thanks to 24/7 shopping
- 7 Cannabis factory discovered after police called to burglary
- 8 Man in 70s who died in crash identified after public help
- 9 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
- 10 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
However staff at the stores could not comment on when – or even if – the shops would close.