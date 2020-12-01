New wellbeing store to open in Norfolk town

Published: 11:12 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 11:36 AM December 1, 2020

A new wellbeing store selling health foods, vitamins and supplements is set to open in a Norfolk town.

Grape Tree Health Foods has announced it will be opening its fourth Norfolk store on Dereham high street.

The business, which sells a range of natural whole foods and superfoods, already has stores in Norwich, Diss and Kings Lynn.

The shop will take over the former Bon Marche store on Wrights Walk which closed earlier this year.

Grape Tree was established in 2012 and currently has 118 stores in the UK.

The news of the new store comes after shops including M&Co, Ponden Home Interiors, Peacocks and Edinburgh Woollen Mill all began displaying closing down sale signs in its Dereham stores.

All the businesses, except for M&Co, are owned by the Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.

The move came after the group announced it was planning to appoint administrators – putting 21,000 jobs at risk.

However staff at the stores could not comment on when – or even if – the shops would close.