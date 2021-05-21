Published: 5:30 AM May 21, 2021

The Gospel Hall in Reedham, which is for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

A Gospel Hall in a Norfolk village is going under the auction hammer with a guide price of £60,000 because of the decline in attendance.

The property overlooking the river from an elevated position in the village of Reedham, has a main hall with a wooden floor, a kitchen, cloakrooms and outside, a garden.

It is believed to date in part to 1899 and has been used over the years for services as well as community events, run by a board of trustees.

In 2017 it was the backdrop for a passion play depicting the last few days before Jesus' death, performed in front of 500 people.

However, due to a decline in use, the decision was to close it and put it up for sale by auction.

Janice Coleman, whose father Malcolm is one of the trustees, said: "The hall has now closed because of dwindling numbers and people getting older and not able to manage it any longer.

"It would be lovely if someone could buy it for the community or redevelop it."

