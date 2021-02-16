Retail giant Game closes city centre store
Game has left Norwich city centre, leaving one of its high street stores empty and up for rent.
The games retailer chain closed its outlet in Back of the Inns, opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter. The unit is now vacant and up for rent for a price on application.
Agents Francis Darrah state: "The property occupies a prime and highly prominent location in Back of the Inns with a long return frontage to White Lion Street and opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter."
Game, which is currently closed because of Covid, is still operating in Chantry Place, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, Suffolk.
Last year, the retailer, owned by Mike Ashley's Fraser Group, announced it was closing its Chantry Place store, a move blamed on the firm attempting to drive down rent. It did not close.
A Chantry Place spokeswoman confirmed Game was only closed temporarily because of Covid.
This newspaper contacted Game.
