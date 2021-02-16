News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Retail giant Game closes city centre store

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:23 AM February 16, 2021   
empty shop

Empty and up for rent: the retailer Game has pulled out of its city centre unit. - Credit: Archant

Game has left Norwich city centre, leaving one of its high street stores empty and up for rent.

empty store for rent

The former Game store, now up for rent. - Credit: Francis Darrah

The games retailer chain closed its outlet in Back of the Inns, opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter. The unit is now vacant and up for rent for a price on application.

Agents Francis Darrah state: "The property occupies a prime and highly prominent location in Back of the Inns with a long return frontage to White Lion Street and opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter."

shop unit for rent

The Game store which is now up for rent. - Credit: Francis Darrah

Game, which is currently closed because of Covid, is still operating in Chantry Place, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Last year, the retailer, owned by Mike Ashley's Fraser Group, announced it was closing its Chantry Place store, a move blamed on the firm attempting to drive down rent. It did not close.

A Chantry Place spokeswoman confirmed Game was only closed temporarily because of Covid.

This newspaper contacted Game.

