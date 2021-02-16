Published: 10:23 AM February 16, 2021

Empty and up for rent: the retailer Game has pulled out of its city centre unit. - Credit: Archant

Game has left Norwich city centre, leaving one of its high street stores empty and up for rent.

The former Game store, now up for rent. - Credit: Francis Darrah

The games retailer chain closed its outlet in Back of the Inns, opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter. The unit is now vacant and up for rent for a price on application.

Agents Francis Darrah state: "The property occupies a prime and highly prominent location in Back of the Inns with a long return frontage to White Lion Street and opposite the entrance to Castle Quarter."

The Game store which is now up for rent. - Credit: Francis Darrah

Game, which is currently closed because of Covid, is still operating in Chantry Place, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Last year, the retailer, owned by Mike Ashley's Fraser Group, announced it was closing its Chantry Place store, a move blamed on the firm attempting to drive down rent. It did not close.

You may also want to watch:

A Chantry Place spokeswoman confirmed Game was only closed temporarily because of Covid.

This newspaper contacted Game.