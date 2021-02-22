Published: 6:45 AM February 22, 2021

Future 50's Orbital Global has partnered with BT to put on this week's innovative AI Festival - Credit: Orbital Global

Global tech giants including Google and Facebook are among the companies coming together to share their knowledge this week, in an online AI Festival, organised by BT and Future 50 member Orbital Global.

Stowmarket-based Orbital Global is made up of three divisions: Orbital Media, a leading digital marketing agency; Orbital Research, which is engaged in pioneering healthcare research; and Orbital Innovations, which specialises in AI, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and gamification technologies.

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

Orbital CEO Peter Brady explains: “Artificial intelligence is impacting and will impact every facet of our lives. We believe it is critical that there is broader understanding of its implications and opportunities for business, skills and employment.”

Peter Brady of Orbital Global says it is critical to understand how AI will affect business - Credit: Orbital Global

The AI Festival taking place on February 24-25 (Wednesday and Thursday) sets out to explore the impact of the evolution of AI technology. The event is accessed with tickets, with a range of sector specialists sharing their experiences and predictions for the future in a series of keynote talks, workshops, ‘fireside chats’, and technology demonstrations.

Speakers will include former NASA scientist Peter Scott, speaking about the future of AI and technology. Professor Paul Hunter from University of East Anglia will share what the pandemic reveals about future AI and digital approaches to health. Daniela Rus from MIT will provide an overview of AI robotic automation and the opportunities this offers the average business.

Other world-leading organisations taking part include PwC, Silicon Valley Bank, Alan Turing Institute, MIT, IQ Capital, Innovate UK, Orbital Global, VirtTuri, Wilkin and Sons Tiptree, University of Essex, and University of Suffolk. Together they will cover the role of AI in a variety of industries, including agriculture, healthcare, energy, and fast-moving consumer goods.

“We are proud to launch AI Festival which will include a range of influential speakers, from a variety of trail-blazing tech companies and organisations,” concludes Orbital’s Mr Brady.

Tickets for the AI Festival cost £150 (academic tickets, £50). Please see www.aiglobalfestival.com to register