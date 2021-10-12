Published: 9:30 AM October 12, 2021

Norwich-based NXTGEN Recruitment has just closed its third record-breaking quarter. “We had our best ever month in May this year. We then broke it in August and then again in September,” says MD Jonny Harrison. “By July, we’d achieved the same revenues as those in 2020.

“Perhaps 2021 is the year we hoped we’d have last year, but I'm certainly proud of what we've achieved and the way we’ve come back,” he concludes.

Mr Harrison says the specialist accountancy and finance recruiter’s performance is down to the quality of the team and to the agile way they’ve responded to shifts in the market. “The recruitment landscape has changed significantly this year," he explains. “There's a greater reliance on a quality agency partner, like us, because it is a very candidate-short market - and the number of available candidates is declining.

“The way we have to find people is very different - we're effectively headhunting and working with our passive candidate networks for an incredibly high percentage of roles,” he explains.

Now the business looks set to double by the end of the year, which means taking on new consultants... if the right people can be found. “We're not exempt from the challenge of finding skilled people – our culture is central to our business and what we've achieved this year. Finding the right people is paramount to retaining our quality service levels.” Mr Harrison says.

That’s reflected in its newly launched TrustPilot page, where NXTGEN has received 100% five-star reviews. The business has also established a loyal client base. “When a company has worked with us, it will come to us again,” Mr Harrison says. “People are definitely appreciating the way that we work.”

