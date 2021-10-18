Future 50: New range from One Planet Pizza features vegan bacon... and pineapple
- Credit: Sam Jones/One Planet Pizza
Norfolk’s vegan-catering pioneer One Planet Pizza has launched a new Thin and Crispy range, which features the UK’s first 100% meat-and-dairy free Hawaiian pizza.
Adding pineapple was easy but the meaty element was the challenge. This was solved by using THIS bacon lardons – realistically smoky simulated-pig pieces that have won a 2021 Great Taste Award.
Joining the Hawaiian in the five-strong Thin and Crispy line-up are the Spicy Peppernomi, Roasted Mediterranean Vegetable and the Three Cheeze Margharita pizzas (all £4.49) and the Gluten-free Three Cheeze Margharita (£5.95).
One Planet Pizza co-founder Joe Hill says: “We know that leaving meat and dairy off your plate is probably the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact – and we want to show how epic the food made this way can be.”
All the pizzas use a stone-baked base and, as well as the new vegan bacon alternative on the Hawaiian, One Planet Pizza's meat-free peppernomi now uses a new jackfruit substitute for famous spicy sausage. The Future 50 company’s products typically contain 30% less fat than leading meat-and-dairy rivals and have 20% fewer calories.
The One Planet Pizza Thin and Crispy range is available from Whole Foods, the Vegan Kind and more than 500 retailers across the UK. The pizzas can also be ordered for home delivery, in zero-to-landfill packaging.
For more information, see www.oneplanetpizza.com
