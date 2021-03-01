Published: 7:00 AM March 1, 2021

HER Business Revolution aims to transform St Stephens into HER Place - a resource for mums looking to get back to work

Future 50 firm HER Business Revolution has launched an Aviva Community Crowdfunder campaign to support the transformation of a Norfolk church into a resource for helping mothers looking to get back into work.

“Alongside HER Business Revolution, we have a community interest company called the Mums’ Empowerment Network,” explains MD Serena Fordham. “We donate coaching places and give training to help mums get back into work after having children.”

HER Business Revolution's Serena Fordham also leads a community interest company, Mums' Empowerment Network

The ambitious plan is to raise sufficient funds to turn St Peter’s Church in Crostwick, on the outskirts of Norwich, into "HER Place”. It will be run by MEN, as a resource for the whole community but specifically providing somewhere mothers can go, with their children, for workshops and training.

“A lot of mums feel they can’t go into professional type places if they have to take their children with them,” explains Mrs Fordham. “HER Place will allow them to come in and get the help they need, whatever that looks like – whether it’s help writing a CV, training or help starting their own business.

“We’ve had feedback from across the country with people telling us they’d love something like this in their area,” she adds. “If HER Place takes off successfully, I’d love to roll it out nationwide.”

HER Business Revolution has already experienced strong national growth – tripling the number of franchisees around the country in the past year, with the admin team swelling to five to support them. “It’s one of the key reasons we’re in Future 50,” says Mrs Fordham.

“We’ve generally worked with start-ups and small businesses, but now we’re expanding rapidly. We joined Future 50 to meet other businesses at a similar stage of growth, to have people at a similar level to bounce ideas off and to learn from,” she says.

For more information, go to www.herbusinessrevolution.biz

To support the HER Place initiative, click here.