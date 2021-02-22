Published: 8:00 AM February 22, 2021

Future 50 member Chatsbrook Finance is launching a new sister company, Chatsbrook Vehicle Leasing, which goes live today.

Working with manufacturers, large motor groups like Inchcape and Chatsbrook’s established finance partners, CVL promises to be an easy-to-use online service offering a huge range of vehicles backed up by solid, sensible contract-leasing arrangements, put together by the team of Specialist Automotive Finance (SAF) accredited account managers.

The Future 50 programme is supported by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

Chatsbrook Finance has always been about providing agreements for vehicle purchases – particularly for prestige, classic and sports cars. The company was launched in 2017 to cater to find better deals for automotive customers, before expanding to provide finance for asset purchases in a wide-range of sectors, from agriculture to commercial transport.

Having spotted an increasing demand for fairer finance in the contract-hire market, Chatsbrook developed the new venture. Director Adrian Brooks explains: “CVL is all about delivering a simplified and personal approach to contract hire.”

Chatsbrook Vehicle Leasing has launched to serve the contract-hire market - Credit: CVL

CVL will cater to both private and business customers. They can browse a huge range of available vehicles online, with CVL able to arrange not only the finance but also gap insurance and even part-exchange. “It enables an end-to-end journey to contract hire on vans and cars,” Mr Brooks says.

As with all of Chatsbrook’s services, customers will have a single point of contact to keep things personal. As a member of the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association, CVL is committed to providing the highest standard of service.

Adding the new venture is just a part of Chatsbrook’s growth story in 2021. The business has moved to larger offices within Ketteringham Hall, once the home of Lotus, and has grown headcount by 25pc. “It's bold to be expanding in the current climate, but Chatsbrook Vehicle Leasing is built on the same ethical foundations as Chatsbrook Finance and ensures clients don’t have to settle for an impersonal service when looking for contract-hire deals,” concludes Mr Brooks.

Chatsbrook Vehicle Leasing is online now. For further information see www.chatsbrook.co.uk and www.chatsbrookleasing.co.uk