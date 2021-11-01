Suffolk-based recruitment agency Seven Resourcing has enjoyed a successful trip to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane, returning with four awards from the Recruiter Awards.

The Future 50 programme is powered by the partner businesses - Credit: Archant

The prestigious awards were established in 2002 by The Recruiter magazine and are now the largest in the sector, this year attracting entries from more than 1,000 companies across the UK. Seven has entered previously and has been shortlisted on six occasions – but this year it came away with top honours in four categories as well as being finalists again in another two.

The agency works across a number of sectors, with particular expertise in the nursing, social care and veterinary markets. Managing director Richard Cooke, said: “Despite almost two years of unbelievable challenges for the company and our people, it’s incredible to be recognised on the biggest stage in recruitment – and in such amazing style.”

Leading the list of awards the Future 50 company picked up was Recruitment Agency of the Year, in the “medium” category for firms with 50-99 employees. The judges praised Seven’s, "Innovation, investment, compassion and reward”. They called its development of new online offerings and technology to change the way their clients process temporary staff "a game changer” and said, "The commitment to the wellbeing and mental health of all its stakeholders is fantastic.”

Seven won another three awards, for the Best Public/Third Sector Recruitment Agency, Best Temporary Recruitment Agency and Best Back Office.

The firm also made the shortlist for the Best Client Service award and Mr Cook was shortlisted for Recruitment Lead of the Year. He commented: “Winning one Recruiter Award is an honour for any agency, but to scoop four in a night is just indescribable.

“Throughout the pandemic, the tireless work from our wonderful clients, candidates and employees has been nothing short of inspirational, so they really couldn’t deserve this more,” he concluded.

For further information, see www.seven-resourcing.com