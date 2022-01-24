News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Nearly £2m to boost flagging number of Norfolk apprenticeships

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 10:16 AM January 24, 2022
Apprentice

Devon Maidment. who is doing a team leader and supervisor apprenticeship. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Almost £2m is available to encourage Norfolk businesses to take on more apprentices - amid concerns over a sharp drop in the number of such jobs.

Bosses at Norfolk County Council said coronavirus had contributed to the drop in apprenticeship starts in recent years - falling to 4,890 in 2019/20 from the 7,670 in 2016/17.

County Hall chiefs have secured more than £1.9m in external funding to help businesses get back on track with apprenticeship schemes.

They say, as more Covid-19 restrictions are eased, now is a good time to apply for financial and business support to develop the workforce through apprenticeship schemes.

Graham Plant, Councillor, at the grand reopening of the Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake, Great Y

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for growing the economy. - Credit: Archant

Graham Plant, council cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “Quite often businesses, especially small to medium enterprises, are so busy with their day-to-day operations, they simply don’t have the time and resource to discover what is available to help improve their line of business.

"We want to reassure employers that our experts can help guide people through the process of recruiting apprentices.

"Form filling, terms and conditions, these can all feel overwhelming. With free, impartial advice, the dedicated apprenticeship team can take you to the ‘right door’ for your needs.”

Money from a European Development Fund - which was allocated before Brexit - means Access to Apprenticeship grants, of up to £500 for 16 to 24-year-olds, are available to go towards the cost of young people's travel or to buy the equipment they need to start in a specific trade.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  2. 2 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  3. 3 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
  1. 4 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
  2. 5 Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate
  3. 6 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
  4. 7 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home
  5. 8 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  6. 9 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  7. 10 Seven of the best locations for a minibreak staycation in Norfolk

Progression to Apprenticeships is a pilot project running until June 2022.

Part-funded by the UK government through the UK Community Renewal Fund, it aims to increase the number of young people aged 16-24 moving into apprenticeships.

It will cut the financial burden for employers in the first 26 weeks of an apprenticeship.

Ashley Camies, head of recruitment support at Perfect Placement Automotive Recruitment, based at St Andrews Business Park in Norwich, said: "Apprenticeships are a great way to build a strong team - you have the ability to mould these young people into the workers you need them to be, whilst also ensuring you are boosting their skills to assist them with future employment prospects.

"We have seen great success from our past and present apprentices and look forward to employing more as the years progress."

Details of grants and incentives are at www.apprenticeshipsnorfolk.org/grants

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Emily Oakes-Buckingham, who died at the age of 13 earlier this year

Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Norfolk Coroners Court

Popular teacher, 55, died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon