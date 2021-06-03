Billion-pound investment plan sees 300 jobs and full fibre come to Norfolk

Published: 6:05 PM June 3, 2021

Full fibre broadband is coming to Norfolk's coastal and market towns following the announcement of a £1bn plan from Upp.

The operator is targeting Norfolk and Lincolnshire as part of radical plans to level up the regions by getting them better connected.

Drew Ritchie, Upp’s chief executive officer, said: "We chose these two counties because when we looked at their broadband speed they were among the bottom for the whole of the UK. It was holding back individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and it needed to be addressed."

Upp's plans have been enabled thanks to a £1bn investment round lead by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment group LetterOne.

And Mr Ritchie said the aim is to keep as much of the investment turning over in East Anglia's economy as possible, hiring 300 new staff and apprentices in the next 18 months as well as sourcing as many materials as possible locally.

As a result the project is expected to generate an additional excess of £200m for the region in the coming years.

In addition, Upp is working alongside the likes of BT, UK PowerNetworks and Anglian Water to piggyback on as much existing infrastructure as possible.

Mr Ritchie said: "We don't want to be digging up roads - we want to protect the environment, minimise noise pollution and be as efficient as possible. What's really slowing Norfolk speeds down is the fact that the county still has copper wires going into individual premises instead of the full fibre option.

"In the short-term we'll be acting as the service provider and we want to provide the best service at the best price possible. Down the line the aim will be to work with internet providers to provide that service."

MP for South West Norfolk Liz Truss said: “The past year has demonstrated just how vital good broadband is and I know the rollout of full-fibre to the home will be welcomed by local communities.

"The eastern region is home to a diverse portfolio of businesses from high tech farming to advanced manufacturing. More and more people are relocating to this area of the country, whether this is a lifestyle choice or employment opportunity, and the £1 billion investment and hundreds of jobs by Upp is great news.’’