Car dealership expands into new premises despite 'turbulent' pandemic

Jacob Freshwater is the founder and director of Fresh Motors in Watton. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk used car salesman has continued to take his firm from strength to strength despite "turbulent trading conditions" during the pandemic, and has expanded into a new showroom.

Jacob Freshwater, founder of Fresh Motors in Watton, has been on the fast-track to success since he launched his business in 2016, a year after graduating from the University of East Anglia.

The managing director, who has a degree in accountancy, turned over almost £250,000 in his first trading year, and six years on has grown the business into a new site on Norwich Road.

He started from "humble beginnings", initially running the business with the help of his brother Isaac, and now employs 10 full-time staff and other part-time staff in the local area.

Fresh Motors founder Jacob Freshwater. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

The award-winning car and van dealership now has a showroom, a forecourt that has the capacity to hold more than 100 vehicles, a workshop for service and MOT's and a dedicated valet building.

He said: "The business is at a huge new level.

"Fresh Motors has moved and launched Your Local Garage in Watton.

"Over the past two years we’ve been working hard behind the scenes developing a new premises in Watton with large forecourt, showroom, preparation facilities and new vehicle workshop, expanding our offering further from car and van sales to vehicles repairs, MOT, servicing and much more.

Fresh Motors has expanded into a new premises. - Credit: Fresh Motors

"The development during the pandemic wasn’t easy however our loyal customer base and amazing staff allowed the business to sustainably operate despite the turbulent trading conditions.

"The business has won many industry national awards along the way recognising its achievement for business growth and transformation."

Now in his seventh year of trading, the managing director added he has no plans to slow down and hopes to continue to expand further as a local employer.

He said: "We are excited to work with new customer and businesses."

Fresh Motors has expanded into a new premises. - Credit: Fresh Motors

The company won the Rising Star award at the 2018 Autotrader retailer awards. It was one of six retailers to win the accolade, which recognises growth, out of a shortlist of 1,500.