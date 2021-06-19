News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former care home sells at auction for £400,000

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:19 AM June 19, 2021   
Cypress Lodge, Potter Heigham Norfolk

The house in Potter Heigham, whuich sold at auction. - Credit: Supplied

A seven-bedroom house on the Norfolk Broads which dates to 1914 has sold in an online auction.

Cypress Lodge, Station Road, Potter Heigham, sold for its guide price.

Dating to the start of the First World War, the detached house is a licensed house of multiple occupation. It was previously a care home for six people with learning disabilities.

Paul Bridgeman, regional director and auctioneer at Clive Emson, said: “We had keen interest from various parties, with a final bid at £400,000.”

“We are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have. There is potential for either holiday accommodation, bed and breakfast or reversion back to a family residence, owing to its location on the Norfolk Broads and the demand for enhanced lifestyle choices, subject to all necessary consents being available.”

Clive Emson’s auction took place on June 16. The next auction is on Wednesday, July 28.

