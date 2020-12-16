Published: 1:28 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 1:42 PM December 16, 2020

The former landlords of a pub in the city has collapsed owing £71,640 to creditors - but has just £200 to pay its debts.

Cawley Pubs and Bars, which previously ran the Belle Vue, in Philips Road, Norwich, appointed liquidators at Leading UK this month.

The company ceased operating in September 2019 when the pub was handed back to Enterprise Inns, the liquidator confirmed.

The former managers racked up tens of thousands of pounds in debt - including more than £40,000 to trade creditors.

However they have just £200 in assets - in the form of kitchen equipment - to offset the costs.

Liquidator Jamie Playford says he has "absolutely no" expectations that creditors will be repaid.

He said: "This company ceased trading before the coronavirus pandemic so it was not a result of the lockdowns this year.

"It is more a reflection of challenges many pubs of this kind - those which do food but are not known for it - have faced over the past few years.

"Rents are high, rates are high, and with big overheads it is difficult to turn a profit which is what we have seen here."

The debts owed by the company total £71,840 - the majority to British Gas.

The energy supplier is owed £21,298.29, alongside HM Revenues & Customers VAT which is owed £19,117.97.

Heineken is owed £7,776 and Norwich City Council is owed £7,339.47.

£5,000 is also owed to former directors Harry and Fiona Cawley apiece.