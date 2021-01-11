News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:58 AM January 11, 2021   
street view of new homes site

The first images showing how Broad Oaks, on land near Downham Market, could look. - Credit: supplied

A developer has revealed it aims to start building one to four bedroom homes near a Norfolk market town in the summer. 

Developer Prosperity Group has launched its plans for the Broads Oaks site off Nightingale Lane, Downham Market.

The 30-acre housing development has already been granted for the 300-home development, which also includes 60 affordable homes.

A reserved matters application, to provide details of the site at a later date, was submitted to the local council last week.

The site has been subject of controversy going back to 2017.

An original application for new homes was turned down by King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough council but an appeal was successful.

Some people are still concerned over the impact on the countryside and wildlife, as expressed recently in a public consultation which closed in December.

Launching the new site, Joe Billingham, chief executive officer of Birmingham-based Prosperity Group, said: “As our largest housing project to date, we are excited to see our ambitious plans coming together.

"The east of England has a significant housing demand and Broad Oaks will bring the number of affordable homes we will have provided in England up to 150. We are continually looking for opportunities to develop more affordable homes.”

Funding partners Property Investment Partnership (PIP) has provided £16 million to develop Broad Oaks, which will offer one-bedroom maisonettes, as well as two, three and four-bedroom family homes.

Sharon Hollinger, of Norwich based PIP, added: “In response to the massive undersupply of housing in the east of England, we were keen to be a part of this project, in its provision of high-quality housing to our home region."

The Broad Oaks development will be developed over four phases, with a projected on-site start date set for July 2021. Completion is expected in late 2025.

street view of new homes site

The first images showing how Broad Oaks could look. - Credit: supplied

Properties will be energy efficient and offer open plan living, natural light and plenty of storage. 

The reserved matters application will include details on the design of the site, including appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.

picture of man in suit at new homes site

Joe Billingham, chief executive officer, in charge of the new homes at Broad Oaks. - Credit: supplied

Future development for the site also includes around 5.5 hectares of open green space.


