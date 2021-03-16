Rare first edition of Winnie the Pooh novel going under the hammer
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A rare first edition of AA Milne’s children's story is being sold at auction in Norfolk – with an interested buyer from Japan.
The hardback book with gilt titles was published in 1926, costing 7s 6d, but experts at Keys Auctioneers in Aylsham are hoping it will fetch between £200 and £250 – but say it could sell for much more.
The first edition coming up in the auction on Friday is said to be "in stunning condition", especially considering so many children’s books become well-worn with age.
“This is in remarkably good condition for a children’s book which is nearly 100 years old,” said Andrew Lyndsay-Bullock, head of books at Keys.
“You would normally expect to see the gilt on the outside rubbed off, fingerprints from where children had enjoyed the book over the years, and even inscriptions inside the cover. This example has none of that – it is almost as if it has barely been read.
You may also want to watch:
“Winne The Pooh has a wide appeal right around the world, and we have already had interest in this volume from as far afield as Japan.”
The book goes under the hammer as part of a 274 lot Book and Ephemera Sale. Other highlights include a deluxe first edition of JRR Tolkein’s ‘The Hobbit’, published in 1976 and a first edition of LP Hartley’s ‘The Go Between’, published in 1953.
Most Read
- 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 2 'Have we learned nothing?' - Caroline Flack's mum fears Meghan Markle saga shows nothing has been learned from daughter's death
- 3 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 4 Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'
- 5 All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April
- 6 Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water
- 7 'It's miles from my house!' - why pundit doesn't want to cover City
- 8 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
- 9 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
- 10 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash
Other lots include a first edition of Philip Larkin’s ‘The Whitsun Weddings', published in 1964, and a first edition of Richmal Crompton’s ‘William’s Television Show,' published in 1958.
The sale starts at 10.30am, on Keys’ live online bidding platform KeysLive.
Winnie The Pooh
‘Winnie The Pooh' was the first volume of stories about the eponymous bear, written by Alan Alexander Milne and illustrated by EH Shepard. It was an instant success, and was followed by ‘The House At Pooh Corner’ in 1928.
The books have remained in the bestseller lists ever since, and were adapted by Walt Disney into the 1966 film Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree.