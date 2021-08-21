News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Which are your favourite pubs, cafés and restaurants in Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 11:00 AM August 21, 2021   
Man hand holding a half pint of beer from a wooden table in an English pub.

National Hospitality Day is a celebration of all those in an industry which has been hard hit by the pandemic. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk is packed with historic pubs, relaxed cafés and brilliant restaurants - and we'd like to know your go-to spots.

National Hospitality Day falls on September 18 and is an opportunity to celebrate an industry which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

In a bid to recognise the hospitality heroes in Norfolk, we are asking our readers to nominate their favourite places to eat, drink and stay.

Your favourite pubs, restaurants, bars, cafés and hotels will be used to create a shortlist that will be the subject of a further vote to find out the region's most popular venues.

To take part, fill in the survey:

Norfolk

