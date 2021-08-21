Which are your favourite pubs, cafés and restaurants in Norfolk?

Published: 11:00 AM August 21, 2021

National Hospitality Day is a celebration of all those in an industry which has been hard hit by the pandemic. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk is packed with historic pubs, relaxed cafés and brilliant restaurants - and we'd like to know your go-to spots.

National Hospitality Day falls on September 18 and is an opportunity to celebrate an industry which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

In a bid to recognise the hospitality heroes in Norfolk, we are asking our readers to nominate their favourite places to eat, drink and stay.

Your favourite pubs, restaurants, bars, cafés and hotels will be used to create a shortlist that will be the subject of a further vote to find out the region's most popular venues.

To take part, fill in the survey: