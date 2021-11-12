A Norfolk farmer has taken on a top role with a landowners' lobby group.

Gavin Lane, who runs a two-farm 1200 acre arable operation in west Norfolk from his home in Tittleshall, near Fakenham, has become vice president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

In his new role he will support new CLA president Mark Tufnell, who has become the 55th president in the association's 114-year history and will also work closely with Victoria Vyvyan who has been appointed deputy president.

The CLA represents around 28,000 farmers, landowners and rural businesses across England and Wales.

As well as growing winter barley, winter wheat, oilseed rape, haylage and having two countryside stewardship schemes, he also runs a high-quality holiday cottages operation in converted farm buildings. His other farm operation is at North Lynn.

He has previously been chairman of the CLA Norfolk branch and has chaired the national CLA Agricultural and Land Use Committee and the Business and Rural Economy Committee.

He said he was "honoured" at being appointed “at such an important time for the industry and a period of significant change".

"The Agricultural Transition Plan, and how that moves towards Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes, is going to be absolutely crucial for most farming businesses," he said.

“With the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) coming to an end land managers are going to have to work out how they are going to fill that drop in their income and how best to move forward.

“That includes the need to continue producing high-quality food, which they’ve always done, but also how they can maximise their environmental assets and consider climate change mitigation measures.

“The CLA is an incredibly important voice for rural communities and I look forward to working closely with Mark and Victoria to ensure the views of those who live and work in the countryside are heard at the highest level.”

CLA East regional director Cath Crowther said: “Gavin has vast knowledge and experience of the CLA and the issues of most importance to our membership. We are delighted a representative from our region has become Vice President for our association and look forward to working with him closely over the coming years.”



