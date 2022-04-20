First look at the new luxury Norfolk Broads cruiser

Norfolk Broads Direct launched its new luxury cruiser Fair Regal on Thursday, April 14. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

A luxury cruiser has set sail on its maiden journey in the Norfolk Broads after its unveiling last week.

The boat, which is equipped with two en-suite cabins with king-size beds, has been designed for two couples to share a Broads experience.

Launched by Wroxham-based firm Norfolk Broads Direct, the introduction of the Fair Regal cruiser was part of his company's drive to innovate and separate itself from competitors.

Company director, James Knight, said he acknowledged there was a customer base that wanted a "newer and more sophisticated" model.

The boat is equipped with two en-suite cabins with king-size beds. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

He said: "We've established that there's the type of customer who always wants to try the newest boat off the line.

"That sets a challenge for us because we've always got to try and make something better or different.

"It used to be about getting as many people on one boat as possible but demands have changed and people want relaxation and peace of quiet."

Norfolk Broads Direct offers holiday cruisers on the Broads, waterside cottages, a fleet of dayboats and four double-decker passenger boats.

The Fair Regal cruiser. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

With 62 holiday cruisers in total, the company provides a range of different models to suit all customer requirements.

For Mr Knight and his team, they don't believe in standing still and believes the Fair Regal has that "wow factor".

He added: "We don't want to offer just good enough. We want constant improvement and evolution to stay ahead of the game.

"We know there's a customer base that wants something new, sophisticated and sleek and lots of people go 'wow'.

Left to right: Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, and James Knight, director of Norfolk Broads Direct, at the launch of Fair Regal. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

"We wanted something distinctive, unique and sets us apart from others. We're always trying to do that."

As part of the company's launch day on Thursday, April 14, Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, attended the event in Wroxham.

He added: "Fair Regal is about 60pc booked for the season already. It's full for June and July but there is still some space for later in the summer."

En-suites aboard the Fair Regal cruiser. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

Norfolk Broads Direct will introduce its second Fair Regal cruiser later in the season.

Short breaks aboard Fair Regal cost between £1,265 and £2,431 while a week is between £1,806 and £3,401.

