Farmers face review of charges for irrigation water

Published: 10:11 AM August 19, 2021

East Anglia's farmers are facing changes to the amount they are charged to abstract irrigation water from the environment.

The Environment Agency (EA) has launched a consultation on proposed changes to water licence fees in order to "better protect the environment and long-term water security".

It says the current rates have not changed for 10 years, but climate change and population growth means there is a "risk of significant water shortages in parts of the country" unless action is taken.

Under the proposals, the EA says around 55pc of abstractors will see their annual charges increase and 45pc will see a decrease. Overall, three quarters of all abstractors will see either a decrease or an increase of less than £100, it says.

New applicants will also see a higher initial application fee.

Paul Hammett, water resources specialist for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said: "In terms of annual charges it would appear on first sight that for the majority of farmers the charges will be static or even a bit lower. But we really need to understand more about the changes to application charges.

"These are not just for brand new requests, they apply to renewals of time-limited licences, and to abstraction licences that get changed by farmers to ensure they are fit for purpose.

"The issue for Norfolk and Suffolk is that around half of all irrigation licences are time-limited, which means they expire every six or 12 years, so the farmer has to apply to renew that licence.

"So the application charge is quite a big issue that we will need to focus on."

Mr Hammett encouraged irrigators in Norfolk and Suffolk to respond directly to the EA consultation, but also to speak to the NFU to help form the union's industry response.

The EA says the changes will allow it to invest more in upgrading infrastructure to move water around the country, and using data to improve local management and protect water-stressed catchments.

Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan said: "In the face of the climate emergency, population growth and rising demand for water, we need to protect our rivers, aquifers and the environment; and ensure that those who rely on water for their business or public supply can continue to do so into the future."

The Environment Agency consultation will run for 12 weeks until November 10.