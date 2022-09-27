Flagship environment scheme will not be scrapped, says government

Defra insists it will not scrap its flagship Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS), which will reward farmers for environmental work - Credit: Antony Kelly

The government insists it will not scrap its flagship environmental payment scheme for farmers - rejecting rumours of an impending policy reversal.

Defra was forced to rebut claims it is planning to water down its new Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) after launching a "rapid review" of the policy.

The three-tiered scheme, which would reward farmers and landowners for sustainable practices and nature improvement work, is aimed at replacing the EU's system of land-based subsidies, which is being phased out after Brexit.

Reports that the new ministerial team appointed by prime minister Liz Truss may change it or revert back to an area-based payment system provoked an angry backlash from conservation and wildlife groups.

But in an online blog, Defra said it "does not intend to go back on our commitment to the environment", adding: "We’re not scrapping the schemes.





"In light of the pressures farmers are facing as a result of the current global economic situation, including spikes in input costs, it’s only right that we look at how best to deliver the schemes to see where and how improvements can be made."

A government spokesperson added: "Claims we intend to go back on our commitment to the environment are simply not right.

"A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision."

Farming leaders in East Anglia welcomed the review of the environmental funding scheme which they said was not currently "fit for purpose" - but Norfolk nature bodies warned that any review "presents a risk to wildlife".

Zoe Leach, regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: “We think this is the right time for the government to review its framework for future farming schemes.

"We must ensure farm businesses are supported through the current economic challenges and can deliver both for food production and for the environment.

Zoe Leach is the East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“The NFU supports the ‘public money for public goods’ policy but, in its current form, the scheme is not fit for purpose or ready to roll out.

“We await further details about this review and we stand ready to work in partnership to develop a framework that enables farmers to produce food for the nation and enhance our environment."

But Helen Baczkowska, acting conservation manager for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said any review of ELMS presents "a risk to wildlife and the wellbeing of Norfolk’s communities".

Helen Baczkowska, acting conservation manager for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust - Credit: Archant

“The development of ELMS has been a long and careful process, in consultation with groups such as farmers, land managers and conservationists, including the Wildlife Trusts," she said.

“Whilst the scheme needs some further bolstering, it is a solid foundation on which to work for wildlife. It is science-based, evidence-led and based on good principles, including the recognition that wildlife-friendly farming benefits food production as well as providing other environmental services.

“A re-think of ELMS at this stage must not throw out many years of hard work, and of listening to farmers and wildlife conservation groups. Any dilution or delay of the existing scheme could compromise the support farmers and landowners need to help restore Norfolk’s wildlife and natural landscape.”