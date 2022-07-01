Farmers urged to assess options under new green payments scheme

Charles Hesketh is the new regional policy manager for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) in East Anglia - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

East Anglia's farmers were urged to assess the options available to their business as the government's long-awaited green payments scheme opened for applications.

The Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) is the first of three new environmental land management schemes (ELMs) being introduced to replace the EU's system of land-based subsidies, which are being phased out after Brexit.

Defra said the scheme is designed to be "straightforward and accessible", and it will "reward sustainable practices which support food production and benefit the environment".

Charles Hesketh, the National Farmers' Union's regional policy manager for East Anglia, said the launch of the scheme marks "an important moment" - but he warned there is still work to be done.

“Norfolk's farmers are proud to produce high-quality, climate-friendly food, as well as delivering for the environment, and the NFU would encourage them to review the options available to them under the SFI," he said.

"There will be practical options available for many farms but it is for every farm business to decide what works for them. That factor alone will determine the success of the SFI.

“The NFU has been consistent in its view that there is much more to do to ensure this scheme is open to every farm business, for example tenant farmers, with viable options for all that couple sustainable food production with viable environmental measures.

"We want these new schemes to fairly reward farmers for those public goods and to continue and enhance this work."

Defra said the scheme is opening in a "controlled rollout" - applicants with no other agri-environment agreements can apply online from June 30, and everyone else will be asked to let the Rural Payment Agency (RPA) know they want to apply.

The scheme will open with two environmental "soil standards", and the full set of standards will be in place by 2025 as the scheme expands over the next three years while BPS payments are reduced.

Farming minister Victoria Prentis, said: “The SFI is designed to be accessible and recognises the importance of domestic food production to our national resilience.

"Farmers will receive payment within three months of their agreements starting, and payment rates are more targeted and less prescriptive than previous EU schemes.

"We want to support farmers with the choices they take for their farms, and I urge them to apply.”