'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 1:43 PM August 4, 2021   
The Rembrandt Restaurant in Easton

The Rembrandt Restaurant in Easton

A fish and chip restaurant just outside Norwich has been put up for sale by its owners. 

The Rembrandt Restaurant in Easton's Dereham Road is on the market for £995,000. 

The restaurant, which has not been up for sale for more than 20 years, also comes with a semi-detached three-bedroom bungalow. 

Thanks to its freehold site of 0.4 acres agent EMF writes there is "a lot on offer here with a number of options open to a new owner".

Currently the "destination venue" business is operating on reduced hours, opening Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 4pm and 8pm for restaurant and takeaway dining.

In its posting online EMF added: "The business has operated more limited opening hours over the last couple of years however as we move on from the Covid pandemic there is a great opportunity for a new owner to really open it up and make the most of what the site can offer."

