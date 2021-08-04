'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- Credit: GoogleMaps
A fish and chip restaurant just outside Norwich has been put up for sale by its owners.
The Rembrandt Restaurant in Easton's Dereham Road is on the market for £995,000.
The restaurant, which has not been up for sale for more than 20 years, also comes with a semi-detached three-bedroom bungalow.
Thanks to its freehold site of 0.4 acres agent EMF writes there is "a lot on offer here with a number of options open to a new owner".
Currently the "destination venue" business is operating on reduced hours, opening Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 4pm and 8pm for restaurant and takeaway dining.
You may also want to watch:
In its posting online EMF added: "The business has operated more limited opening hours over the last couple of years however as we move on from the Covid pandemic there is a great opportunity for a new owner to really open it up and make the most of what the site can offer."
Most Read
- 1 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
- 2 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
- 3 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
- 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
- 5 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
- 6 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
- 7 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
- 8 Couple's heartbreak leads to 28 hour stream to support baby loss charity
- 9 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
- 10 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women