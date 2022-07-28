Showcase your business at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023

The B&B and Guest House of the Year award recognises bed & breakfast and guest house businesses providing truly memorable guest experiences - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are a number of categories for businesses to enter at the East of England Tourism Awards 2022-2023, which celebrate the region's tourism industry. Here are three of the categories open for entries or nominations.

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award

The Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award recognises tourism businesses providing memorable visitor experiences for everyone, particularly those with accessibility requirements.

Judges will be looking for evidence of a commitment to accessible and inclusive tourism, in addition to COVID-19 customer reassurance. Specifically, they will want to see examples of how a business is impressive in meeting the needs of customers with accessibility requirements compared to its competitors.

Businesses should be able to show how they have improved accessibility over the past two years, highlight any notable successes in the past year, and explain how they will develop and promote their business to meet the needs of customers with accessibility requirements over the next year.

B&B and Guest House of the Year

The B&B and Guest House of the Year award recognises bed & breakfast and guest house businesses providing truly memorable guest experiences and demonstrating excellence across every aspect of the business.

If you recently had an outstanding experience at a B&B or guest house in the East of England, make sure it gets the credit it deserves by nominating the business for this award.

Alternatively, why not put your B&B or guest house forward? It’s a great way to enhance your reputation and generate more bookings.

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award

The Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award recognises how the tourism industry is coming up with innovative ways to become sustainable and fully responsible for its impact on the environment.

It’s more important than ever for businesses to demonstrate a commitment to the environment and climate change agenda – and this award will shine a light on the tourism businesses that have a firm eye on the future of the planet.

Any tourism business that leads by example and shows a genuine commitment to sustainability will also help to educate the wider population.





Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy. The awards are open for entries until Sunday, October 2. To enter, please visit www.tourismawards.co.uk