East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Taste of East of England Award

Published: 9:30 AM July 28, 2021

The Taste of East of England Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 will recognise businesses within the tourism industry that offer food, beverage and service innovation and excellence - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s no doubt about it, we love our food in the East of England. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to local produce, which eateries love to turn into delicious dishes for us to enjoy.

The Taste of East of England Award at the East of England Tourism Awards 2021 recognises businesses within the tourism industry that offer food, beverage and service innovation and excellence.

“Food and drink and the East of England are synonymous,” says Dr Andy Wood OBE DL, CEO of Adnams, which sponsors this award. “They are engines of entrepreneurship, job creation, social mobility and a shop window for our region.

“The East of England is the nation’s breadbasket, which we are proud to be part of.”

Dr Andy Wood OBE DL, CEO of Adnams - Credit: Adnams

The category is open to restaurants, hotel restaurants, cafés, tea rooms, coffee shops and bistros. With so many different types of food and drink businesses to choose from, it’s going to be a tough job for the judges.

“Every business is different, and ultimately the success of the business will be defined by its leaders, their sense of purpose and their teams,” says Andy, adding that the winner will demonstrate authenticity, innovation and purpose.

The criteria stipulates that the businesses that enter should ideally offer the option for table service, or at least a dining area with table and chairs. Counter service cafés, for example, would be eligible, as long as there are elements of ‘service’ provided, such as ordering at counters, payment at tills and clearing tables.

Businesses that serve food must have a minimum food hygiene rating of three out of five. An exception is made for new businesses who have not yet been graded.

A pub may consider this category or Pub of the Year – choosing the category that best suits their business and only entering one.

Andy has worked in the food and drink industry for more than two decades and champions

it locally, nationally and internationally through his involvement with VisitEngland and VisitBritain.

“It’s important that we recognise and celebrate all that is great about our local businesses, who are part of our communities,” says Andy. “As we emerge from the pandemic, what better way for your entrepreneurship and commitment to be reflected in a prestigious award.

“Like an Olympic athlete – winning demonstrates you are at the top of your game.”

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

At Adnams, we are fiercely independent brewers and have been since we first put down our roots in Southwold, England in 1872. We are also distinctive distillers, wine merchants, retailers, publicans and hoteliers.

We are proud of our achievements and heritage – our values set us apart. Our reputation is everything to us as our customers are at the heart of everything we do.

We constantly look to the future, searching the horizon to find inspiration and looking to proudly support communities and causes that make a positive difference.