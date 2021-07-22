East of England Tourism Awards 2021: Marketing Campaign of the Year

Published: 2:30 PM July 22, 2021

The Marketing Campaign of the Year award will recognise a tourism business that’s taken a proactive marketing approach to reach its target audience - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 are open for entries now, and the Marketing Campaign of the Year category provides an opportunity for tourism businesses and attractions to gain recognition for their efforts in adopting a proactive approach to marketing – be that through print, digital, social, outdoor, press activity or a mix of all these.

This award will look for those who truly understand their audience and base their marketing strategy on solid data and research. We are looking for marketing concepts which are creative, memorable but also measurable with a positive evidence of results

“Marketing is an integral part of the entrepreneurial sales process,” says Ed Pereira, director of Pear Communications, which sponsors this category.

“Without marketing a business can fail. Integrating marketing functions into every facet will give a company the edge above any competitor.

Ed Pereira, director of Pear Communications - Credit: Pear Communications

“Being unique and showing the world you can stand out is a powerful thing. A powerful marketing strategy can make all the difference in sales, business attitude and business moral.

Ed will be looking for entries that show boldness, as well as innovative and impactful storytelling to achieve brand magnification.

“Proactivity is what every business needs in the marketing world,” he says. “You need to be versatile and mobile in order to capture the audience and keep their attention; showing proactivity through a mixture of platforms puts you constantly in the forefront of your audience’s mind.

“Realistically, if you create a strategy based around your own understanding then you likely have made a strategy to fail. Using data and extensive research to build your strategy is a sure-fire way to provide the most accurate strategy possible.

“You will more likely produce content that will engage and inspire your audience to take the actions that you want them to. Brands use audience analysis to enhance their marketing strategy, customer experience, and brand impression by learning more about their existing and future consumers.”

So why should businesses take the time to enter this award?

“This award is a fantastic opportunity to improve your company’s visibility and reputation, and it should be taken very seriously by any business wanting to expand and be leaders in the local and national tourism industry,” concludes Ed.

The East of England Tourism Awards 2021 is open to tourism businesses operating across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire. Entries close at midnight on Sunday, October 3. Shortlisted finalists will go through a judging process, which may include a site visit, before being announced on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

A glittering black-tie event will then take place at Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Enter the East of England Tourism Awards now at www.tourismawards.co.uk

MEET THE SPONSOR

Pear Communications is a multi-disciplinary marketing communications company and the UK’s leading distributor of marketing and print materials.

Our expertise is in the effective fulfilment of marketing concepts. Through our integrated specialist services, we ensure that our client’s message reaches the target audience. We specialise in bespoke solutions to marketing campaigns, integrating digital and print solutions to help target the family, visitor, arts and sports markets.

We hold the exclusive contracts for digital billboards, posters and brochure distribution stands with the biggest brands in the UK including Norwich Airport, Morrisons, John Lewis and Partners, Welcome Break, Roadchef and Extra Motorway Services.

With over 50,000 sites across the UK, we help magnify your brand message and ensure you reach your target market.