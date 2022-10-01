News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:53 PM October 1, 2022
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team, at the Dunstable Arms at Sheringham which they are planning to turn into the Fishmongers Tavern seafood restaurant - Credit: Denise Bradley

Seafood will take pride of place on the menu when a disused pub in Sheringham reopens.

Matt Hagon and Jerram Garrett from CA Seafoods, a fishmongers in the town's Station Road, have taken over the former Dunstable Arms building in Cromer Road.

Mr Hagon and Mr Garrett are planning to give the venue a new lease of life as a seafood restaurant some time next year, under the guise of Fishmonger’s Tavern.

Mr Hagon said the venture would fulfil a long-held dream.

He said: "It's been an idea that we have been toying with for some time.

"With the suppliers we have in place which supply some of the finest fish in the UK, and also the ability to catch our own fish, as well as working with a number of amazing local fishermen, it seemed like the perfect route to go down.

"All we needed was the right venue."

Mr Hagon said the Dunstable Arms building - which was built in 1931 in Tudor style on the site of an earlier pub - was the perfect location. 

He added: "It's a wonderful building and something we can treat as a clean slate and put our own stamp on it."

Mr Garrett said there was much discussion before they decided to rename the venue.

He said: "The Dunstable Arms has a great deal of history behind it, and has had some fantastic landlords in the past.

"Many locals and visitors will have fond memories of when it was open previously, including ourselves as, don't forget, we are locals too!

"However, we decided that in order for us to make it our own, we had to stay true to our vision of what we want the building to be."

Work starting on the Dunstable Arms at Sheringham to turn it into the Fishmongers Tavern seafood res

Work starting on the Dunstable Arms at Sheringham to turn it into the Fishmongers Tavern seafood restaurant - Credit: Denise Bradley

They plan to open the entire ground floor to diners and also make use of the garden and old function room over summer.

Mr Hagon said: "We will look to incorporate an area for those who want to pop in for just a drink, however we should make it clear from the outset that it will be a restaurant first and foremost."

He said they aimed to open midway through the year, but this target could be pushed back depending on how quickly the renovation works could be carried out. 

He said CA Seafoods - which incorporated a side business, the Sheringham Smokehouse - would continue unaffected.  

