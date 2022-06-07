Leading Dubai experts visit Norwich to form closer relations between regions

(L-R) HE Khalfan Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation and Museum of the Future and Noora Al Abbar, Director, Government of Dubai Media Office - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Leading experts from Dubai's technology, health and culture sectors visited the Norwich Research Park to encourage future partnerships between the regions.

The event at the Park included presentations from businesses in Norfolk, as well as talks from the county's key business organisations, including the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce.

Roz Bird, CEO of Anglia Innovation Partnership said that they were "delighted" to host delegates from Dubai.

She added: "We put together a packed programme of presentations, representing the wide range of research activity and expertise at Norwich Research Park, including presentations from two of our key companies - Leaf Expression Systems and the 2Blades Foundation.

"The delegation expressed real interest in the Park’s commercialisation activity including AIP LLP’s recent launch of its new Enterprise Strategy.”

Trevor Holden, managing director of Broadland and South Norfolk Council, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity to meet with some of Dubai’s foremost experts to learn about their ambitions and aspirations in science and innovation - there was a genuine congruence of ambition.”