News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Dream Lodge bosses face trial for wrongful trading

Author Picture Icon

Tom Bristow​

Published: 6:00 AM November 28, 2020   
Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that went into administration. He left behind £19m worth of cre

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that went into administration. He left behind £19m worth of creditors and has been banned for 14 years from runninga busines. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE - Credit: Archant

The directors of a holiday park firm, which collapsed owing investors millions of pounds, will stand trial next year, accused of wrongful trading.

Walsham Chalet Park Limited, which traded as Dream Lodge, owned holiday parks across East Anglia, including in North Walsham, Bury St Edmunds and near Ely.

Investors bought lodges on the promise of a guaranteed return. 

But last year the company went into liquidation owing 1,100 investors more than £19m - including millions of pounds for holiday chalets which were never built.

The former director, Simon Moir, was banned earlier this year by the Insolvency Service from running companies for 14 years.

Liquidator Deloitte has also raised a string of concerns about how the company, owned by the Moir family was run.

In their latest update, Deloitte said a case against the directors for alleged wrongful trading was listed for trial in November 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Wrongful trading is a civil, rather than a criminal offence, and can lead to fines. 

Most Read

  1. 1 PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school prom
  2. 2 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  3. 3 Green light for new Tesco store in town centre
  1. 4 'Incredible' donation pays for expansion of Norfolk's largest ancient wood
  2. 5 What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
  3. 6 Man arrested after woman suffers broken collar bone in row over mask
  4. 7 'It's nonsense': Shoppers react to Norfolk's Tier 2 announcement
  5. 8 Commuter trains halted as Norwich to London line blocked
  6. 9 New appeal as pregnant woman goes missing again
  7. 10 Several weeks into lockdown, Norfolk sees sharp decline in coronavirus infection rates

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Video

What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?

Noah Vickers

person

Whale washes up off Norfolk coast

Chris Bishop

person