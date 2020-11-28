Dream Lodge bosses face trial for wrongful trading

Published: 6:00 AM November 28, 2020

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that went into administration. He left behind £19m worth of creditors and has been banned for 14 years from runninga busines. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE - Credit: Archant

The directors of a holiday park firm, which collapsed owing investors millions of pounds, will stand trial next year, accused of wrongful trading.

Walsham Chalet Park Limited, which traded as Dream Lodge, owned holiday parks across East Anglia, including in North Walsham, Bury St Edmunds and near Ely.

Investors bought lodges on the promise of a guaranteed return.

But last year the company went into liquidation owing 1,100 investors more than £19m - including millions of pounds for holiday chalets which were never built.

The former director, Simon Moir, was banned earlier this year by the Insolvency Service from running companies for 14 years.

Liquidator Deloitte has also raised a string of concerns about how the company, owned by the Moir family was run.

In their latest update, Deloitte said a case against the directors for alleged wrongful trading was listed for trial in November 2021.

Wrongful trading is a civil, rather than a criminal offence, and can lead to fines.