Restaurants to give 50 free curries to Covid heroes each week

Published: 6:30 AM January 17, 2021

Two Indian restaurants are running a weekly curry giveaway to show their appreciation for heroes in the local community.

Ali Anwar, owner of Downham Tandoori and King's Lynn Tandoori, and his team decided to set up the giveaway as a way of appreciation to frontline workers and those deserving in the area.

Ali Anwar (right) owner of Downham Tandoori and King's Lynn Tandoori - Credit: Archant

Every week staff at the restaurants will be offering 50 free curries to nominated local heroes for the next five weeks.

Mr Anwar said: "It's just a small thank you from us to all the brave people working on the frontline.

"Last week we managed to put out 50 meals, which were collected by workers that were selected at random.

"We will continue to do the same for the next few weeks and are hoping to do more meals, but resources are scarce at the moment."

Those who can enter include NHS Staff, carers, frontline workers and anyone who deserves a curry for their work over the last nine months.

To nominate someone visit the Facebook pages and comment the name of the person on the giveaway post.







