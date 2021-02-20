Published: 7:00 AM February 20, 2021

Dove Cottage in Wymondham, for sale, which used to be the Dove Inn as well as a brush makers and boxing club. - Credit: Savills

A distinctive Norfolk house dating to the 1600s is for sale.

Inside Dove Cottage. - Credit: Savills

Dove Cottage, Pople Street Wymondham, listed and with Tudor detail, was left by landowner Thomas Randall to his grandsons in 1738 one of several houses in his estate.

In Victorian times it had a thatched roof and came up for rent in 1861 with two granaries, a stable and piggeries. An old photo exists showing landlord William Howes standing outside with a horse and cart.

In the early 1900s the K-Nuts Boxing Club was housed here run by the Reverend Gilbert H Bartlett.

It passed through various hands including a butcher and a bricklayer before John Dove took it on and ran it as the Dove Inn in the late 1800s. It then passed to Henry Dove in the early 1900s who stated business averaged more than two barrels a week and his customers were mainly of the labouring class.

Inside Dove Cottage, Wymondham. - Credit: Savills

He paid £11 a year rent for the house and for one and a half acres of land. His rates were £3 a year and it was owned by Morgans brewery.

After it closed later, the property was used by William Carter for his wood turning business. He was one of the last craftsmen to make brushes. A report exists that he and his wife trimmed the window of the property with silk in the racing colours of purple and gold of King Edward VII when the royal passed through the town on a special visit.

In 1945 the house became a private dwelling.

An old photograph showing the Dove with its sign visible, on the left hand side of the street. - Credit: Submitted

It is now for sale with a hall, kitchen, living room, four bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room.

Outside is off road parking and a small shingled garden to the front enclosed with cast iron railings with a lawned garden at the rear.

Agents Savills state: "Dove Cottage is an attractive Grade II listed town house dating back to the 1600s and has distinctive Tudor detail, with exposed timber frame.The property is steeped in history and it is understood to have enjoyed a varied past."