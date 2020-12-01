Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village

Published: 12:01 PM December 1, 2020

Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A talented young baker has been rushed off her feet since opening a new bakery in a Broads village.

Jemima Wood, 24, opened Dollies Bakery in Coltishall in October, having moved back from London during the pandemic.

She had been furloughed and returned to her family home and, after finding herself at a loose end, began baking and delivering goods to those nearby.

Cinnamon buns at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

But she said it snowballed from there, and she later took the leap to open the business in part of the Red Lion pub.

"It's been very, very busy," she said. "I think I was quite naive when we first opened, but there was nothing to base it on. There's a café in the area and different pubs, but no-one has had a bakery in a long time."

Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Church Street bakery serves bread, pastries, coffee and a changing hot takeaway option, which has previously included a Marinara meatball sandwich.

Miss Wood said she often had people call up in the morning to reserve items, and said while a lot of trade was local, word of mouth had spread, with people coming in from Norwich and north Norfolk.

In November, the pub's owner Brian Getley said he had put the building up for sale last September but, after receiving no buyers, he was keen to find ways to reinvent the space.

Custard doughnuts at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. - Credit: Denise Bradley



