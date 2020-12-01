News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Talented 24-year-old opens new bakery in village

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 12:01 PM December 1, 2020   
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A talented young baker has been rushed off her feet since opening a new bakery in a Broads village.

Jemima Wood, 24, opened Dollies Bakery in Coltishall in October, having moved back from London during the pandemic.

She had been furloughed and returned to her family home and, after finding herself at a loose end, began baking and delivering goods to those nearby.

Cinnamon buns at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cinnamon buns at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall.  - Credit: Denise Bradley

But she said it snowballed from there, and she later took the leap to open the business in part of the Red Lion pub.

"It's been very, very busy," she said. "I think I was quite naive when we first opened, but there was nothing to base it on. There's a café in the area and different pubs, but no-one has had a bakery in a long time."

Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dollies Bakery at Coltishall.  - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Church Street bakery serves bread, pastries, coffee and a changing hot takeaway option, which has previously included a Marinara meatball sandwich.

Miss Wood said she often had people call up in the morning to reserve items, and said while a lot of trade was local, word of mouth had spread, with people coming in from Norwich and north Norfolk.

In November, the pub's owner Brian Getley said he had put the building up for sale last September but, after receiving no buyers, he was keen to find ways to reinvent the space. 

To find out more about Dollies, click here.

Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at Coltishall.  - Credit: Denise Bradley

Custard doughnuts at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Custard doughnuts at Dollies Bakery at Coltishall.  - Credit: Denise Bradley


Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for seven years over coercive behaviour which left victim 'shattered'
  2. 2 Six new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospital
  3. 3 'Rare' Norfolk vicarage goes up for sale for £1.1m
  1. 4 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk
  2. 5 Seafront flats plan set for go ahead
  3. 6 Open all hours? Retailers say no thanks to 24/7 shopping
  4. 7 Cannabis factory discovered after police called to burglary
  5. 8 Man in 70s who died in crash identified after public help
  6. 9 Fears loss of Arcadia group could have significant impact on Norfolk high streets
  7. 10 Nine Norfolk schools closed or partly shut due to Covid-19 cases
Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Courts

Jailed in Norfolk this week: a corrupt police officer and a domestic abuser

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon

Road remains closed after serious crash on A143

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Christmas

All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Water outages hit homes across city

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus