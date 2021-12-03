News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk hair salon named best in region at national awards

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:12 AM December 3, 2021
Lilys in Diss won best salon in the region at the Salon Awards 2021.

A hairdresser says she is living her dream after her salon was named as one of the best in the region.

Alice Lily Harvey, owner of Lilys in Diss, first opened the salon in 2011 when she was just 18-years-old with her now husband Callum Harvey. 

Ten years later, only a month after celebrating a decade in business, the salon was awarded the prestigious title at the Salon Awards 2021. 

At a ceremony in London on November 23, Lilys, located in Victoria Road, was announced the overall winner in East Anglia beating more than 90 other finalists. 

Mrs Harvey also won in her individual category for ‘creative image of the year’ - after submitting a photograph of her work.

The 29-year-old said: “It is a great achievement to say we won best salon – it is their biggest award to win. 

“Personally, looking back, my 18-year-old self would dream of achieving an award like this.

"It was really difficult opening a salon at such a young age, who didn’t have tonnes of experience. 

“And to be able to achieve that after the last couple of years, when our industry has really struggled, is amazing.” 

When asked what sets her business apart from other salons, Mrs Harvey said that clients are given a more personalised experience.  

“Each client will have a specific stylist throughout their entire appointment, so you have their undivided attention," she said. 

"We have found this really appeals to people and creates a more relaxed environment.

“We are also quite colour focused at Lilys. That is what we are well known for.” 

Mrs Harvey also offers education and training opportunities for her four stylists so they are kept up to date with the latest techniques. 

Looking to the future, she added: “I’m really proud of our team. We just want to keep flourishing.

“We are super busy and hopefully within the next year we will grow our team."

