Norfolk hair salon named best in region at national awards

Lilys in Diss - Credit: Alice Lily Harvey

A hairdresser says she is living her dream after her salon was named as one of the best in the region.

Alice Lily Harvey, owner of Lilys in Diss, first opened the salon in 2011 when she was just 18-years-old with her now husband Callum Harvey.

Credit: Alice Lily Harvey

Ten years later, only a month after celebrating a decade in business, the salon was awarded the prestigious title at the Salon Awards 2021.

At a ceremony in London on November 23, Lilys, located in Victoria Road, was announced the overall winner in East Anglia beating more than 90 other finalists.

Mrs Harvey also won in her individual category for ‘creative image of the year’ - after submitting a photograph of her work.

Credit: Alice Lily Harvey

The 29-year-old said: “It is a great achievement to say we won best salon – it is their biggest award to win.

“Personally, looking back, my 18-year-old self would dream of achieving an award like this.

"It was really difficult opening a salon at such a young age, who didn’t have tonnes of experience.

“And to be able to achieve that after the last couple of years, when our industry has really struggled, is amazing.”

Pictured is owners Alice Lily Harvey and Callum Harvey. - Credit: Alice Lily Harvey

When asked what sets her business apart from other salons, Mrs Harvey said that clients are given a more personalised experience.

“Each client will have a specific stylist throughout their entire appointment, so you have their undivided attention," she said.

"We have found this really appeals to people and creates a more relaxed environment.

“We are also quite colour focused at Lilys. That is what we are well known for.”

Mrs Harvey also offers education and training opportunities for her four stylists so they are kept up to date with the latest techniques.

Credit: Alice Lily Harvey

Looking to the future, she added: “I’m really proud of our team. We just want to keep flourishing.

“We are super busy and hopefully within the next year we will grow our team."