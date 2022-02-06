New mobile business serves barista coffee in 4x4 off-road

A builder with a love for coffee and Land Rovers has created a new business combining the two.

Daniel Saunders is making sure nothing can get in the way of coffee-lovers getting their caffeine fix.

The 43-year-old invested around £16,000 to build his very own coffee-serving Land Rover, which can be taken almost everywhere – even off-road.

Discover Coffee - a mobile coffee business built into a Land Rover Discovery 3. - Credit: Daniel Saunders

Mr Saunders, who has been in the building trade for around 20 years, said he was looking for a change of career and a slower pace of life.

And that was when the idea to start his own mobile business - Discovery Coffee Co - ignited.

“I was looking for a change in career, something less stressful which I would enjoy,” he said.

“I like coffee and Land Rovers. So, I basically put two and two together. That’s how it all came about.

Discover Coffee - a mobile coffee business built into a Land Rover Discovery 3. - Credit: Daniel Sunders

“I bought the car and a coffee machine and I sent it off to be fitted out and I got It back in September last year.”

Since December last year, Mr Saunders, from Feltwell, has been trying out his new business pitching up at Nuns Bridges in Thetford.

And so far his customers have been impressed with his set-up serving fresh coffee with beans from Tropic Coffee in King’s Lynn.

This year his Land Rover is already being booked up for events across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Discover Coffee - a mobile coffee business built into a Land Rover Discovery 3. - Credit: Daniel Saunders

He added: “We can literally go anywhere – no matter what the terrain.

“We can go into the middle of a boggy field, down any dirt track or even on sand. It’s handy because it takes up less room and you don’t need a trailer or electric hook up because it runs off a gas tank and leisure battery.

“It’s also something a little bit different from your usual horse boxes and pods.”

Discover Coffee - a mobile coffee business built into a Land Rover Discovery 3. It is owned by Daniel Saunders from Feltwell. - Credit: Daniel Saunders

While he continues to work alongside his coffee business, Mr Saunders hopes one day he can focus on it full-time.

In the summer months he said they will also set up a more permanent pitch in Thetford as well as other locations.

“After doing the same thing for 20 years, when I started the business it was a little bit nerve wracking and a little bit daunting,” he said. “But I am really enjoying it."