Interview
Town pub revamped as carveries prove a hit
- Credit: Noah Vickers
A pub’s new manager has discussed the challenges of taking on a new business following lockdown, and on her plans to develop the pub over the coming months.
Michelle Holbrook, became manager at Dereham’s Royal Standard in April, and has set about giving it her own stamp.
“It [the virus] devastated everywhere… It was a horrible shock to the economy," she said.
"I think everyone’s life was structured around their job, and once that structure was taken away, you’ve got nothing left."
While the owner of the pub’s building has not changed, the lease-holder has.
You may also want to watch:
After the building had been left empty for a year following the outbreak of the pandemic, Michelle said: “It needed a very good clean.”
Fresh coats of paint were applied and carpets vacuumed.
Most Read
- 1 IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff
- 2 ‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat
- 3 Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents
- 4 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
- 5 Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion
- 6 Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth
- 7 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
- 8 IKEA: What went wrong?
- 9 Town's shock after man seriously hurt in late night attack
- 10 Car seized after wheel spinning stunt in front of police on seafront
“Everything was being scrubbed: the floors, the carpets, the glass-shelves, the dishes, the glass-washer, the kitchen, everything… It was about a three-day job,” she added.
“Everything was just so sticky, because it had been closed since end of business [last year] - the cobwebs were hanging from the beams.”
Ms Holbrook, who previously worked at the King’s Head in Dereham, said it had always been her dream to work in the pub industry, and had several plans to improve the Royal Standard’s offering.
“We’ve now got a carvery on Sundays. We started two Sundays ago," she said.
"The first Sunday we sold out, and the second Sunday we’ve just sold again by doing 15 more than the previous Sunday, so word-of-mouth is now slowly getting around.”
“It’s an unlimited carvery, so you can go up for your main meal as many times as you like, so if you leave hungry, that’s your fault!” she added.
In August, the pub is holding a beer, cider and sausage festival - with 18 real ales and 12 different ciders, plus different sausages from across the world.
Live music has been brought back to the venue, and when coronavirus restrictions allow for microphone-sharing, the pub hopes to run karaoke nights.
“We’ve also got a TV being delivered so we can host the Euros… we’ve got a lot of plans!” she said.