Online shoppers were left out in the cold after sales at Debenhams, with its Norwich store facing closure, sent the store's website into meltdown.

The retail giant announced liquidation and imminent store closures along with thousands of job losses after potential buyer JD Sports pulled out.

It then stated it would be holding a 'fire sale,' selling off items at rock bottom prices to clear stock for the business to be wound down.

Such was the unprecedented interest with shoppers keen to grab some Christmas bargains, the website crashed.

On going onto the site, shoppers were greeted with a message saying: 'You've been placed in a virtual queue. Sorry for the wait, we are currently using a virtual queue due to exceptional demand.'

Shoppers were given a queue wait time. When this newspaper tried at 7.27am, the wait was estimated at eight minutes.

But people were taking to Twitter and recounting much longer waits or being ejected from the queue and having to start all over again.

Others even said they managed to start shopping and then were put back into a long queue.

Many people were frustrated by the lack of communication from Debenhams on the issue, with the store posting: 'We are trading as usual.'

However some individuals did get automated replies on social media from the store, saying: 'We are very popular right now and experiencing a technical issue with our website.'

Marilyn Richards posted: 'So, been in the queue twice now and waited for what seems like hours. Both times started shopping and then website crashes, says my number is no good and back to end of queue.'

Mel Asson: 'Same here, virtual queue for half an hour, get to my turn then it crashes. No wonder you go bump.'

Diana Ghirardi: 'The website is clearly not trading as usual if you get in the shop after queuing and it then kicks you out before you can pay.'

Other shoppers were annoyed that so many people were shopping when jobs were at stake.

Catherine Maggs posted: 'Several thousand people will potentially and probably lose their jobs and income and people are more bothered about being kicked out of a virtual queue. Honestly what has the world come to?'



