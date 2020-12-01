Breaking
Thousands of jobs at risk as buyer of Debenhams pulls out
Up to 12,000 workers at Debenhams, with a store in Norwich, face agonising uncertainty after JD Sports withdrew from buying the firm.
JD Sports, the last bidder for the retail giant which is in administration, is believed to have been influenced by the collapse of the Arcadia Group.
This group, with brands like Burton and Dorothy Perkins, operate huge concessions in Debenhams.
The Arcadia decision to go into administration is understood to potentially have sealed Debenhams' fate.
JD Sports confirmed just now it had pulled out of talks.
Without a buyer, Debenhams faces an uncertain future.
It already axed 6,500 jobs and went into administration eight months ago, for the second time this year.
The firm, which also has stores in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, Suffolk, operates around 130 stores on long leases. With no buyer, it could go into liquidation.
