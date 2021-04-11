Published: 6:30 AM April 11, 2021

The most recent family picture outside Cropton Hall after Dad Iain Edwards took a photo of his wife Katie and their four children every year on the first day of school since living there. - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk company director is selling the beloved home where every year he's photographed his children starting school.

The Edwards family in the first year of living at Cropton Hall. - Credit: Supplied

Iain Edwards and his wife Katie have a photographic record of their four children starting a new school year at Gresham's, standing in the same spot.

Another year of the Edwards family photo outside Cropton Hall. - Credit: Supplied

Ever since they moved into the magnificent former hunting lodge in Heydon, they took a photo outside the front of the house.

And now they're selling Cropton Hall, those photographs are treasured memories of the children growing up there.

Treasured family memories: The Edwards family outside Cropton Hall. - Credit: Supplied

The Edwards are selling to relocate to Kingston-upon-Thames to give their children a new lifestyle.

They moved into the five bedroom house, believed to have been built in 1598, about seven years ago, actually renting it. But when it came up for sale two years later, they bought it. The Edwards are only its second owners.

In fact, Cropton Hall is one of the very few properties available to purchase in Heydon, with most still being owned by the estate and rented.

Cropton Hall, Heydon, for sale. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The Edwards have completely redecorated and improved the house which is considered so architecturally important, it has the rare Grade II 'star' listing. It is believed to have once been the hunting lodge for the Heydon estate, where parties would enjoy luxurious lunches as a break from the day's activities.

Over time it was given Queen Anne and early Georgian additions, and has distinctive Dutch gables and octagonal chimney stacks.

The Edwards have put in en suites, a new kitchen and converted the attic to make more bedrooms.

Mr Edwards, who runs a property investment firm, said: "It's a family change, we've had 12-13 years in Norfolk, our children have had a wonderful time growing up here.

"Our boy is moving out now and our three girls want a new challenge. This is a wonderful family home but once all the children had left home, we would have moved so we are just doing it a little earlier.

"We are only short-term custodians."

The house, for sale with Strutt & Parker, has a grand entrance hall with a large fireplace and a dining area beneath a sweeping staircase.

There is also a drawing room with another fireplace, overlooking a parterre garden.

The front entrance of Cropton Hall, Heydon, where Mr Edwards has taken a family photograph every year of living there. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The property has planning permission to create a larger principal bedroom en suite, easier access to the second floor and a garden room extension.

Outside there is also planning permission for a new access and for a triple garage with an annexe/home office above.