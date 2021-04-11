Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
- Credit: Supplied
A Norfolk company director is selling the beloved home where every year he's photographed his children starting school.
Iain Edwards and his wife Katie have a photographic record of their four children starting a new school year at Gresham's, standing in the same spot.
Ever since they moved into the magnificent former hunting lodge in Heydon, they took a photo outside the front of the house.
And now they're selling Cropton Hall, those photographs are treasured memories of the children growing up there.
The Edwards are selling to relocate to Kingston-upon-Thames to give their children a new lifestyle.
You may also want to watch:
They moved into the five bedroom house, believed to have been built in 1598, about seven years ago, actually renting it. But when it came up for sale two years later, they bought it. The Edwards are only its second owners.
In fact, Cropton Hall is one of the very few properties available to purchase in Heydon, with most still being owned by the estate and rented.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld
- 2 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
- 3 Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed
- 4 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
- 5 Suspected drink driver charged after police dog tracks down man hiding in a ditch
- 6 Woman cut from car after crash on A11
- 7 Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park
- 8 Tenants battled 'extreme mould' for months
- 9 The Original Factory Shop set to open in Cromer
- 10 City street to close for six weeks for £110,000 pavement repairs
The Edwards have completely redecorated and improved the house which is considered so architecturally important, it has the rare Grade II 'star' listing. It is believed to have once been the hunting lodge for the Heydon estate, where parties would enjoy luxurious lunches as a break from the day's activities.
Over time it was given Queen Anne and early Georgian additions, and has distinctive Dutch gables and octagonal chimney stacks.
The Edwards have put in en suites, a new kitchen and converted the attic to make more bedrooms.
Mr Edwards, who runs a property investment firm, said: "It's a family change, we've had 12-13 years in Norfolk, our children have had a wonderful time growing up here.
"Our boy is moving out now and our three girls want a new challenge. This is a wonderful family home but once all the children had left home, we would have moved so we are just doing it a little earlier.
"We are only short-term custodians."
The house, for sale with Strutt & Parker, has a grand entrance hall with a large fireplace and a dining area beneath a sweeping staircase.
There is also a drawing room with another fireplace, overlooking a parterre garden.
The property has planning permission to create a larger principal bedroom en suite, easier access to the second floor and a garden room extension.
Outside there is also planning permission for a new access and for a triple garage with an annexe/home office above.