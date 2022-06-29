News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Chain supply issues hits Norfolk construction sector

person

Derin Clark

Published: 10:37 AM June 29, 2022
Adrian Palmer, area sales manager at Watling JCB, at the Royal Norfolk Show

Adrian Palmer, area sales manager at Watling JCB, at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Archant

A supplier of machines to the Norfolk construction industry has struggled to get essential components due to the pandemic.  

Wymondham-based Watling JCB has been finding it difficult to get key parts due to firms laying off staff during the pandemic and lockdowns preventing manufacturing.  

Adrian Palmer, area sales manager at Watling JCB which is showcasing at the Royal Norfolk Show, said that the firm has been struggling to get tyres, engine control units and cab components for its machines.  

Despite the challenges, Mr Palmer said that demand for the equipment remains high, which he puts down to the large number of houses being built across Norfolk.  

Along with traditional machines, he revealed that there was a growing demand in the electric market, but the cost of the electric machines could be putting some firms off making the switch.  

Mr Palmer said that although they did not sell many machines at the Roya Norfolk Show, they were expecting a high footfall this year.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Thornham

Drink driving teacher crashed into church wall with baby in car

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon