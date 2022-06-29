Chain supply issues hits Norfolk construction sector

A supplier of machines to the Norfolk construction industry has struggled to get essential components due to the pandemic.

Wymondham-based Watling JCB has been finding it difficult to get key parts due to firms laying off staff during the pandemic and lockdowns preventing manufacturing.

Adrian Palmer, area sales manager at Watling JCB which is showcasing at the Royal Norfolk Show, said that the firm has been struggling to get tyres, engine control units and cab components for its machines.

Despite the challenges, Mr Palmer said that demand for the equipment remains high, which he puts down to the large number of houses being built across Norfolk.

Along with traditional machines, he revealed that there was a growing demand in the electric market, but the cost of the electric machines could be putting some firms off making the switch.

Mr Palmer said that although they did not sell many machines at the Roya Norfolk Show, they were expecting a high footfall this year.