Cocktail firm to open first store in Norfolk shopping village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:37 PM November 2, 2022
Charlotte Darmanin launched Cocktail Canaries in 2020

Charlotte Darmanin launched Cocktail Canaries in 2020 - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

A cocktail business has revealed plans to open its first store in a shopping village off the A140 in Norfolk.

Plans have been lodged by Cocktail Canaries to move into its first-ever unit at Alby Crafts & Gardens in Cromer Road, Erpingham, which is located between Aylsham and Cromer.

The business is run by Charlotte Darmanin and partner Matthew Dakers after the duo launched the venture online during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Cocktail Canaries will move into Alby Crafts & Gardens in Cromer Road

Cocktail Canaries will move into Alby Crafts & Gardens in Cromer Road - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

But Ms Darmanin said the business has now outgrown its existing offering and she believes the move will be a "perfect fit".

"We began in lockdown and started as a bit of a joke but it blew up quite suddenly and we got busier and busier," she said.

"We find having a shop front really works for us and it's the next step so we're very excited."

Cocktail Canaries offers ready-mixed cocktails in flavours including passion fruit martini, salted caramel espresso martini and autumn spiced pumpkin rum.

Cocktail Canaries is to open its first ever physical store

Cocktail Canaries is to open its first ever physical store - Credit: Emma Cullen Photography

The site will be used as a cocktail takeaway off-licence and for making the drinks in batches. 

Alby Crafts & Gardens is home to 10 workshops and teaching spaces, a gift shop, a tearoom and a community of craftspeople working with a wide range of mediums and skills.

There is also a café and a gift shop on site.

