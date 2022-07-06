Norfolk café adds to dessert offering after serving 12,000 bakes in a year

The Artisan Café at Alby Crafts will be extending its dessert offering. - Credit: Tim Atkins

A north Norfolk café has extended its dessert offering after selling 12,000 tray bakes in one year.

The Artisan Café at Alby Crafts started serving bakes from Dotty's Cakes in June 2021 after owner Ema Scott Rowlands and her husband popped in for a coffee.

Teams from the Artisan Cafe and Dotty's Cakes. - Credit: Tim Atkins

They have since proven to be one of the café's most popular items and café owner Tim Atkins has now expanded the firm's sweet treat selection.

The café will now sell a range of cakes from Mrs Scott Rowlands' company including brownies, blondies, carrot cake and chocolate fudge cake.

It will also offer the popular tray bakes in 15 different flavours.

New sweet treats on offer at the Artisan Café. - Credit: Tim Atkins

Mr Atkins said he believes more than 50pc of customers cannot resist trying one of Mrs Scott Rowlands' delicacies.

He said: "The quality of the tray bakes from Dotty's Cakes, their variety, their acceptance by our customers, and the prompt delivery service make this a partnership of two local businesses that works brilliantly on both sides."