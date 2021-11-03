From delivery drivers to Santa: Christmas jobs available in Norfolk

Highway Garden and Leisure are one of the many businesses looking for extra staff this Christmas - Credit: Archant

Looking for an opportunity to make some extra cash this Christmas?

There are lots of seasonal roles available in Norfolk this year, ranging from delivery drivers to a games master.

Here are just a handful which are open for applications.

1. Turkey and duck cutters at Gressingham, Diss

Poultry producers Gressingham has a number of roles available at its site in Diss for this year's Christmas campaign.

The work begins November 8 and finishes around December 18. Long hours of six 10-hour days can be expected but additional bonuses are available.

2. Seasonal greeter at Oak Furniture Land, Sprowston

If you enjoy interacting with customers and the smell of oak furniture then this may be the perfect role for you.

The job requires one day of training in December and you will be required to work between December 26 and January 3 for £10 per hour.

3. Christmas temp at Birdie Fortescue, Fakenham

Luxury homeware company Birdie Fortescue is looking for temporary Christmas staff to work in its warehouse in Fakenham.

Hours are 9pm to 5pm at a salary of £9 per hour and you do not have to work weekends.

4. Temporary Christmas sales associate at H. Samuel, King's Lynn

The national jewellery retailer is looking for temporary staff for the Christmas period at its store in King's Lynn.

This could make a great first step into the world of retail, helping you build useful skills in customer service.

5. Christmas crew at The Entertainer, Norwich

High street toy retailer, The Entertainer, is looking for people to join its team and help its mission to become the "best-loved toy shop" this Christmas.

The role will be based in Castle Quarter and includes a staff discount of 20pc and every Sunday off.

6. Delivery driver for Hermes, Great Yarmouth

If you are looking for flexible hours that can fit around other responsibilities, this delivery driver role with Hermes could be a good fit.

Pay is per parcel which averages around £10 to £15 per hour and past experience as a courier is not essential.

7. Games master at Escape Hunt, Norwich

Escape Hunt in Norwich is looking for a games master to help run its themed escape room activities.

Located in Chantry Place, this temporary Christmas role offers a variety of duties and pays £9 an hour.

8. Father Christmas at Highway Garden and Leisure, near Framingham Pigot

Highway Garden Centre is looking for someone to play the role of Father Christmas at its grotto.

Applicants need to have a jovial spirit and strong improvisational skills. The costume will be provided.

9. Christmas sales consultant at Mamas and Papas, Costessey

Nursery brand and pram manufacturer Mamas and Papas is looking for extra staff over the Christmas period at its store at the Longwater Retail Park.

The position is offered from November through to January and there may be opportunities for taking permanent positions after.

