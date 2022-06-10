The Wiveton Bell in north Norfolk has been snapped up by the Chestnut Group - Credit: Google Maps

A fast-growing East Anglian pub group has snapped up a celebrated north Norfolk pub for an undisclosed sum.

Chestnut Group has added top food destination The Wiveton Bell to its growing collection of 17 pubs across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire with five now across the north Norfolk coast.

Philip Turner, the company's founder and managing director - who began with just one pub in a village near Newmarket - said they were "absolutely delighted" to have brought "one of Norfolk's best-loved dining pubs" into the fold.

The pub - which lies a few miles inland - is a leading food destination with a Michelin Bib Gourmand dining award and an AA 4 stars accolade for its accommodation .

“We’ve made no secret of the fact that we believe that north Norfolk is one of the region’s leading tourism destinations and have brought a number of new locations into the Chestnut fold recently," said Mr Turner.

"However, with such a fantastic established reputation and loyal customer base, the addition of The Wiveton Bell really puts Chestnut on the map in the area.

“This acquisition is great news for Chestnut and great news for people who already love the pub, as we don’t plan on changing a winning formula.

"Our model has always been about acquiring new properties in popular destinations, bringing in new investment and allowing the quality of the Chestnut experience to shine through the passion and expertise our people bring. We are confident this formula will enable the pub to maintain and grow its already outstanding reputation.

“In the last 24 months we’ve been very focused on Norfolk as an area for growth and see the potential to offer outstanding hospitality to the local community and visitors alike.

"With this latest addition we now have five locations along the coastline, stretching from Holt to Wells, and hope our investments continue to enhance the tourism offer in the area, employment opportunities and support the communities we operate in.”

Other recent acquisitions for the group include The Feathers and The Lawns in Holt, and The Maltings in Weybourne.

The company has also just reopened The Globe in Wells following a major refurbishment, with The Feathers due to re-open on June 20 after significant investment there too.



